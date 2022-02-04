Minot Library deals with short staffing

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Public Library is one of many businesses across the Magic City facing staffing shortages, leading them to cut back on hours and cancel some of their programs.

For some, the library is a place to escape reality, or a place to get some quite time.

“I like just being able to come and get fiction books, something just to kind of take a break from real life for a little bit and as well as educational books. It’s a nice place to come and sit and study and get some quiet time”, said patron Anne Williams.

Williams said she likes to visit to the library a few times a month, but this month she may not be able to come as often.

“We’ve had several staff outages this week, actually in last couple weeks. So, due to short staffing we did decide to reduce our hours this week and that will include being closed this weekend,” said Minot Public Library’s director Janet Anderson.

While it’s a tough decision, patrons said they recognize the challenge.

“I certainly can understand the struggle with staffing shortages, but I feel a little sad that just that could take away some time from people to come and enjoy the local library,” said Williams.

The library had to cancel some of their programs, but the staff encourages everyone to check out their virtual options.

“We’re doing a lot more virtual things. We are going to be introducing some more virtual programs for children and we are going to be doing something kind of exciting for Read Across America Week, which is coming at the end of February,” said Anderson.

Anderson is hopeful that next week they will be back to normal.

The Minot Public Library will be open Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Arts in the City concert will be moved to Feb. 8 at the Carnegie Center downtown.

Books will be automatically renewed and their outdoor book drop will also be available.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.