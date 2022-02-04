Minot Air Force Base has more than $600 million impact on Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base has a major impact on the Magic City every year bringing in more people and business.

From construction work on the installation, to shopping, and living in the community, the base had a more than $606 million impact in 2021 through September.

“I moved here about six months ago with my family and definitely received a warm welcome from the community, plugged right in to different events so I can definitely say it’s a reciprocated appreciation with the community, and I’m excited to be here,” said Maj. Andrew Webb, commander of 5th Comptroller Squadron.

Business and community leaders at the meeting were saying the report has stayed relatively level over the years.

“Certainly our business and many others benefit from the airman and the money that they earn and spend in our community. These airman are doing a terrific job maintaining nuclear missions that support our national defense,” said Mark Jantzer, business owner and alderman.

Webb says he was surprised how much filters back to the community.

“So, that’s 90% of our annual payroll for military. Both reserves and active is tied directly to airman that live off installation, downtown, and in the community,” said Webb.

The total amount dropped by $16 million from the previous year, but they say that’s due to positions that are empty, and not because of any cuts to base staffing.

Minot has 1,468 retirees living in town on a payroll of more than $34.5 million.

