A look at North Dakota’s missing people and cold cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 600,000 people go missing each year and 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered. That’s according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database. Many cases are solved quickly, but too many go cold.

More about missing persons and cold cases in North Dakota.

If you drive into Minot you’re immediately reminded of Anita Knutson -- a “joyful” college student. She was fatally stabbed in 2007. Her killer has not been found. In Bismarck, you’ll find missing persons posters of beloved son Chase Hurdle. He went missing last November and leads have dried up.

Stories like these are more common than you might realize.

“This young man asked me. He said his mom would like to talk to me because he has a relative missing,” said Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase, founder of Sahnish Scouts.

Thirty-two missing people out of North Dakota are listed on the national database. Yellow Bird-Chase says there are many more unreported.

Bismarck police have been working on five cold cases dating back to 1989 -- one of which has made its way to the state cold case unit which already has 14 other cases.

“We don’t forget about them. We keep a file and it’s gone through every year,” said Lt. Gary Malo, commander investigations for Bismarck Police Department.

In each case, law enforcement sends fingerprints and DNA to national databases. Officers say cold cases always stay open. Advocates say not enough is being done.

“People need to start looking for reasons why they should be looking for someone and not excuses why they shouldn’t,” said Yellow Bird-Chase.

When the missing remain missing or cases go cold, the impact is felt by the community. There’s no comprehensive law that gives families of the missing bereavement leave.

In cases like these, search groups and law enforcement fight against the clock.

“We had one where family members had passed away, so even if we get a tip we can’t talk to them anymore,” said Lt. Malo.

For cases involving Indigenous people there are additional hurdles.

“And some guy responded, ‘Well sometimes we want to help but because of sovereignty or tribal jurisdictions we aren’t allowed to.’ I say that’s a really poor excuse. When it’s a missing loved one, there’s nothing wrong with one agency reaching out to another,” said Yellow Bird-Chase.

Barbara Cotton disappeared from Williston 40 years ago when she was 15.

Sandra Jacobson and her five-year-old son John disappeared from Bismarck 23 years ago. Her car was found, but they were not.

Steven Longie disappeared from the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in 2020. Authorities suspect foul play.

The search continues...

“Because they’re humans. Because somebody loves them,” said Yellow Bird-Chase.

Many other cases remain unsolved. Many other people remain missing.

Contact local law enforcement or tribal police with information. There is no time limit that you must wait to report a person as missing.

A law passed in 2019 is set to create a statewide missing persons database. It received funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. The database has not yet been finalized.

