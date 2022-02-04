KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic This Weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are just a few days away from the state of the 36th-Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic.

It begins on Saturday at Midway Lanes in Mandan. One hunderd and twenty bowlers from across the region will roll eight games on day one. The goal is to be in the top 30 because that allows you the chance to compete on Sunday. The final five will go head-to-head on TV for the championship on Sunday.

These bowlers are competitive, but Jim Mellon says it’s a friendly rivalry.

“You got to keep in mind these guys all bowl in team events where 4 or 5 guys get together and bowl in team events all over the country. They bowl in Nationals together. They travel together. They eat together. This weekend is an individual, singles event but all of these guys out there competing are all friends and teammates so naturally you’re going to have a lot of pull for them, too,” said Jim Mellon, Midway Lanes.

Jeremiah Smith of Mandan is the defending champion. He won the two thousand dollar first-place prize last year.

Sunday’s stepladder finals will be live beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.