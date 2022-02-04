Advertisement

Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot

(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Highway 52 at mile marker 82, west of Minot, was closed shortly after 4 p.m. Friday due to an investigation into a fatal crash., according to a state trooper with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Details are limited, including the cause of the crash, though it appears at least one semi truck was involved.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use a detour.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

