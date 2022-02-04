Dickinson State of the City

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson city leaders, business owners and other creative minds gathered for the State of the City luncheon.

The annual meeting was held at August House, a new event venue.

Attendees listened to a variety of speakers, including Mayor Scott Decker, Dickinson State University President Steve Easton, and Jessica Odermann with Badlands Human Service Center.

Southwest Area Career & Tech Academy’s Aaron Anderson and Early Childhood Licensing Specialist Emily Dolinar were also part of the panel.

The panelists talked about city growth, access to childcare, creating new education opportunities for students, and mental health resources.

Dickinson’s Chamber of Commerce organized the luncheon, and the executive director says it continues to grow.

New this year the city’s youth commission was present and helped with the day.

