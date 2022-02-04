Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s cause of death was cardiac arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beth Bakke Stenehjem released the following statement Friday:

“The cause of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s death on January 28, 2022, was cardiac arrest and associated effects. I am deeply grateful for all those who worked tirelessly in Wayne’s time of need, supporting me and the rest of his family throughout the day.

I would like to particularly thank the following people:

First responders: Bismarck Fire Department Captain Nick Reisenauer and crew; Metro Ambulance paramedics Jenn Murphy and Lacy Ripplinger, and Bismarck Police Department Officers Marquis and Jensen and Detective Lahr.

Dr. Justin Reisenauer, Dr. Nayan Desai, Ernie Thurman, Nurse Payton in the ICU, Nurse Bob in the ER, and all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Sanford Bismarck Medical Center Emergency Room and ICU.

Wayne devoted his life in service to the State of North Dakota, and I am touched by the number of people who have let me know how much he meant to them.”

