$25k a year winning ticket awarded

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One winning ticket was sold in Elgin for someone who will receive $25,000 a year for life.

The lucky ticket for Wednesday’s Lucky for Life drawing was sold at R Family Market Elgin, who matched five white balls. The winner will have the option of $25,000 a year or choosing a lump payment of $390,000.

No winner has come forward yet, but they have 180 days to claim their prize.

