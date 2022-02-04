Advertisement

$1.5 million available for shelter care services for children

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced Thursday $1.5 million dollars in funds for new grants for expanding temporary shelter care services for children in the state.

According to DHS, the need for temporary care shelters has grown. In 2021, more than 500 children used shelter beds statewide. Officials say increased resources going to temporary shelter care, in combination with family support services, will help prevent children from entering foster care.

“Having a safe place for a child brings them comfort, it brings them structure, it brings them some stability in their life. To really talk through and be around adults that will be responsible for them, that will take care of them, and anytime you’re talking about basic needs of a child, safety is gonna be number one,” said Cory Pedersen, director of DHS’s Children and Family Services Division.

The purpose of temporary shelter care is to provide a safe bed for up to a week. The grants can be used for start-up costs, including initial operating costs, construction, remodeling, payroll, training. For more information, visit their website at the following address: https://www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/.

