A would-be robber messed with the wrong business owner

MINOT, N.D. - The Northwest Area Water Supply project, or NAWS, has been underway for around 20 years. It was held up by litigation until 2019, but is making progress once more.

Minot has been providing water for the project area from until everything is up and running. Work started in 2002.

“I think everybody knows up in that area and across the state that there has been a lot of delays with the different kinds of litigation that have come up against this project, but it was great to be able to get through that back in 2019 that then allows us to move forward,” said Andrea Travnicek, Water Resources director.

Now slated with a 2029 completion date, the NAWS would bring water from the Missouri river to communities in need.

“Really important to get reliable water to the communities up in the northwest part of the state, and like I said, it’ll be really exciting once we get water moving out of the Missouri river and up to support those communities,” said Travnicek.

The BIOTA water treatment plant near Max is a major part of the project to filter water from the river. It’s planned to process more than 12 million gallons per day.

“We had a major accomplishment with the progression of that subgrade, the concrete work that is going on, so that goes with that foundation. So far we have ten million dollars in steel and concrete that has been completed out there,” said Travnicek.

With the foundation well underway, they next need to complete the roof and inside of the building. After the drought issues this summer they are working on funding a new well for Minot through NAWS to support the area until completion.

They expect phase one to be finished in 2024, and everything else to be done in 2029.

