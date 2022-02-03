Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Police sirens
Sidney Police Department investigating possible homicide; no threat to public
Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor
Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot
Viewing for Wayne Stenehjem
Hundreds gather to pay respects at viewing for Wayne Stenehjem

Latest News

Facebook parent company Meta's stock dropped Thursday after it reported a decline in profits in...
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but...
6-year-old put on life support, diagnosed with rare condition associated with COVID-19
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Biden to terrorists: We will come after you