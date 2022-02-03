Advertisement

Ottawa’s top cop: Police likely can’t end vaccine mandate protests

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of Canada’s capital says there is likely no policing solution to end a trucker protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions that have snarled traffic around Parliament.

He also said Wednesday that there is a “significant element” of the protest’s funding and organization coming from the United States.

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Some continue to block streets with trucks and other vehicles.

Ottawa residents have complained that police haven’t ended the demonstration. But Police Chief Peter Soly says, “There is likely no policing solution to this.”

