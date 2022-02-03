Ottawa’s top cop: Police likely can’t end vaccine mandate protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of Canada’s capital says there is likely no policing solution to end a trucker protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions that have snarled traffic around Parliament.

He also said Wednesday that there is a “significant element” of the protest’s funding and organization coming from the United States.

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Some continue to block streets with trucks and other vehicles.

Ottawa residents have complained that police haven’t ended the demonstration. But Police Chief Peter Soly says, “There is likely no policing solution to this.”

