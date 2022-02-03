Advertisement

Minot State University coming down from highest COVID-19 spike

Minot State University
Minot State University(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D.- Minot State University is coming down from their largest COVID-19 spike since the pandemic began.

Kevin Harmon with student affairs said that cases started to spike after winter break, which was to be expected, but not to this extent.

Minot State had more than 250 cases in January including students, staff, and faculty.

Some students who live on campus had to quarantine, however more positives came from students who live off campus.

Harmon said while it was their largest spike, they were prepared.

“When it was happening, it seemed like we were certainly handling the number of cases that were coming in, the students who needed to be served living in the residents halls, meal delivery, communicating with their professors,” said Harmon.

MSU no longer offers mass testing events on campus but encourages students to get tested at city-wide testing events or at the campus’s walk-in clinic.

