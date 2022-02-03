Minot State Football welcomes ‘22 class on signing day

MINOT, N.D. – This year’s signing day could mark a turning point for Minot State Football.

Fifteen signees is the smallest class in Head Coach Mike Aldrich’s five years coaching the team, but he says that’s a good thing.

“It allows us to really focus on exactly who we want and what’s our vision for the future for this one person, instead of, ‘Well, let’s bring in five linebackers just to bring in five linebackers,’” said Aldrich.

“Those guys are coming to add depth, we got a lot of skill guys coming back, a lot of playing time, so hopefully [the signees] can come in and develop,” said Offensive Coordinator Derek Edholm.

The class hails from five different states, including five from Arizona.

“If a high school kid is from Minnesota, he thinks Minot, North Dakota’s far away. And a kid from Phoenix gets on a plane and in two and a half hours he’s here, he doesn’t think it’s as far away,” said Aldrich.

The class also includes Josh Will, the third member of the Will family to play for Bishop Ryan and Minot State.

“That means that they’re going home and they’re talking to their families about how the culture is here and how much they love it,” said Edholm.

The program also introduced new defensive coordinator Lee Pronschinske.

“It’s extremely special, it was one of those things where I got the opportunity from Coach A., and I couldn’t turn it down,” said Pronschinske.

Pronschinske inherits the last-ranked defense in the NSIC.

“It’s going to be a totally different defense, to be honest with you. We got nowhere to go but up from how we did this year, so we’re excited about that as well,” said Aldrich.

Minot State finished the 2021 season with two wins and nine losses.

