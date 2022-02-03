Livestock disaster assistance on the way

MINOT, N.D. – Following last year’s drought impacting thousands in the ranching industry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to begin providing livestock disaster payments by next month.

The payments are a part of the USDA’s Phase One plan, which would use existing Livestock Forage Program data and require little to none additional paperwork from producers.

$750 million was secured back in September for livestock producers and at least half of the amount will be distributed by the end of March.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.