Livestock disaster assistance on the way

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Following last year’s drought impacting thousands in the ranching industry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to begin providing livestock disaster payments by next month.

The payments are a part of the USDA’s Phase One plan, which would use existing Livestock Forage Program data and require little to none additional paperwork from producers.

$750 million was secured back in September for livestock producers and at least half of the amount will be distributed by the end of March.

