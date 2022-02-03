The life and legacy of Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wayne Stenehjem was born Feb. 5, 1953, to Martin and Margurite in Mohall, N.D. Wayne grew up adventurous, becoming an Eagle Scout in 1968. His family moved in Bismarck where Wayne graduated from Bismarck High School and later Bismarck State College.

“The whole college, for a very long time now been very, very proud of Wayne Stenehjem,” said former BSC president Dr. Larry Skogen.

He graduated with a bachelor’s in history from University of North Dakota in 1974 and the UND School of Law in 1977.

But, not before getting elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 1976.

Stenehjem married his first wife Tamra Smith in 1978 and two years later, on December 31, 1980, their son Andrew was born.

That’s the same year he was elected to the North Dakota senate, serving 20 years until his next and historic service to the state as North Dakota’s 29th and longest serving Attorney General.

In 1995, he married his current wife, Beth Bakke Stenehjem.

During his time as a public servant, he made many friends, too many to count.

“Anytime Wayne, went to the UND Law School, he always made time for students. He saw future lawyers as an inspiration to him,” said friend Jim Poolman.

Wayne loved his job, but loved the outdoors with family even more. He traveled to several continents and enjoyed his North Dakota outdoors. Just last summer he became a certified diver with Andrew.

It was the simple things too, his famous weekly sunrise and sunset pictures of the Capitol. A symbol connecting his favorite passions.

Sadness is not the way his friends want him remembered, but a life well lived.

As his best friends said, Wayne’s laugh was like him, larger than life.

Wayne was 68 years old.

