‘It’s pretty emotional’: Dickinson officers, dispatchers honored during hero recognition week

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, many North Dakota first responders go above and beyond the call of duty. But sometimes their acts of heroism go unrecognized.

The Dickinson Police Department is showcasing its team through a week-long campaign.

Every second counted on the day Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Moser answered a call at a store in Dickinson.

“Just me being at the right place, at the right time was, I’m his guardian angel so to speak,” said Sgt. Jeremy Moser, Dickinson police.

Sgt. Moser was called to the Wurst Shop in Dickinson for an unresponsive male. With his swift actions and help from a store employee, Moser saved the man’s life.

His body camera captured the event that Moser says is difficult to watch.

“I get a little wet in my eyes,” said Moser.

This week, the Dickinson Police Department decided to share this footage, along with other videos and photos on their Facebook page to acknowledge officers’ and dispatchers’ heroism.

They’re calling it “Hero Recognition Week.”

“We really cherish and value our social media following, our YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and that’s kind of why we want to do this hero recognition week, is just to kind of get the discussions out there, and getting the awareness out there of what our officers are doing on a day-to-day basis,” said Lt. Mike Hanel, Dickinson police.

Some of the posts are about administering CPR, while another post showed a Corporal entering a storage unit on fire where they believed weapons were present.

Hanel says by sharing the stories, they hope to inspire others to consider a career in law enforcement.

“So, people that are kind of on the fence or not sure what they want to do for a career, but looking at some of these events, and seeing that you can be that force of change, you can have that training and being at the right time at the right place and ultimately saving a life,” said Hanel.

“When you come across something like this, and you can do good and bring somebody back to life, it’s pretty emotional,” said Moser.

The posts are a reminder to officers on why they wear the badge.

All the first responders recognized were also given awards at the department’s end of year banquet for their efforts.

