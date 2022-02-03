Advertisement

Hundreds gather to pay respects at viewing for Wayne Stenehjem

By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota unexpectedly lost Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem when he passed away last week. He was the longest-serving attorney general in state history with plans to retire at the end of his current term. Now, Stenehjem enters the Capitol for the last time.

Visitors lined up to pay their respects to late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem as a procession wound its way from Bismarck Funeral Home to the State Capitol.

Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents served as pallbearers for the well-known public figure. Law enforcement that worked side-by-side with Stenehjem manned the steps.

Hundreds turned out for his final appearance at the Capitol.

Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff through Thursday in Stenehjem’s honor.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Exhibition Hall at the Bismarck Event Center. Services will be broadcast live on Your News Leader as well as on our Facebook page.

