Harbaugh to stay at Michigan after Vikings interview; Minnesota targets Rams’ O’Connell for head coach job

(AP) - Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his possible return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy.

The Vikings have now targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job instead, though they can’t formally make that move until after the Rams play in the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Harbaugh will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. No offer of the job was made to Harbaugh, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The Vikings also informed the two other finalists, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, that they won’t be selected.

That leaves O’Connell, who was interviewed Monday by Vikings officials in Southern California before they met with Morris. Graham was in Minnesota on Tuesday for his in-person visit.

