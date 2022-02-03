First-graders at Bismarck’s Miller Elementary celebrate 100 days of school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’re only as old as you feel, but some first-graders at Bismarck’s Miller Elementary School were feeling pretty old Thursday.

They dressed as 100-year-olds to celebrate the 100th day of school.

Emma Braun put a lot of thought into her outfit.

“My wig, yellow sweater, grandma dress and my purse,” the first-grader pointed out.

Braun is hoping she looks like a 100-year-old grandma because on this day, she and her classmates are celebrating something pretty big.

“It’s the 100th day of school!” exclaimed Braun.

“For the 100th day,” added her classmate, Gabe Garver.

These first-graders are a little older and a lot wiser after 100 days of school.

“I learned new things,” said first-grader Rylee Trumpp.

So, for one day, they’re celebrating their success, with activities centered around the number 100. That includes 100-piece puzzles and math games.

“It’s just to celebrate that we’ve made it 100 days in first grade,” said first grade teacher Brianna Cozzi.

First grade teachers at Miller elementary transformed their classrooms into assisted living centers, complete with afternoon gummy bear “vitamins.”

The best part: with 100 days of school already under their belts, that means there’s only 75 days left until summer vacation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.