Advertisement

First-graders at Bismarck’s Miller Elementary celebrate 100 days of school

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’re only as old as you feel, but some first-graders at Bismarck’s Miller Elementary School were feeling pretty old Thursday.

They dressed as 100-year-olds to celebrate the 100th day of school.

Emma Braun put a lot of thought into her outfit.

“My wig, yellow sweater, grandma dress and my purse,” the first-grader pointed out.

Braun is hoping she looks like a 100-year-old grandma because on this day, she and her classmates are celebrating something pretty big.

“It’s the 100th day of school!” exclaimed Braun.

“For the 100th day,” added her classmate, Gabe Garver.

These first-graders are a little older and a lot wiser after 100 days of school.

“I learned new things,” said first-grader Rylee Trumpp.

So, for one day, they’re celebrating their success, with activities centered around the number 100. That includes 100-piece puzzles and math games.

“It’s just to celebrate that we’ve made it 100 days in first grade,” said first grade teacher Brianna Cozzi.

First grade teachers at Miller elementary transformed their classrooms into assisted living centers, complete with afternoon gummy bear “vitamins.”

The best part: with 100 days of school already under their belts, that means there’s only 75 days left until summer vacation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor
Viewing for Wayne Stenehjem
Hundreds gather to pay respects at viewing for Wayne Stenehjem
Police sirens
Sidney Police Department investigating possible homicide; no threat to public

Latest News

Belcourt man sentenced to seven years in carjacking incident
Livestock disaster assistance on the way
Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
10PM Sports Cast 2/2/22
10PM Sports Cast 2/2/22