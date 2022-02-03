DLB’s Caleb Rist signs to UMary football

DES LACS, N.D. – Des Lacs-Burlington High School senior Caleb Rist announced his commitment to play football at the University of Mary Wednesday.

“I really liked the coaches, I liked the program, I liked the school. It just felt right when I got there and I was ready to commit basically after my visit,” said Caleb.

He will play running back, the same position he played for the Lakers.

“He’s going to be sorely missed going into next year, but he did lay a lot of good groundwork for the underclassmen to live up to and to follow,” said DLB football Head Coach Taylor Teske.

Caleb finished this season on the Class 11B All-State Team, scoring 18 touchdowns. He hasn’t settled on a major yet, he said, but is considering studying exercise science.

