Class-A basketball poll 2/2/22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a week where only one team in Class-A Basketball was in the same place in the previous poll, there was very little movement in the boys and girls voting done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association this week.

The Minot boys and the Century girls are the top-ranked teams this week.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (12) — 12-1 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo Davies (1) — 12-1 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Bismarck Century — 12-2 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. West Fargo Sheyennne — 12-1 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Bismarck High — 11-3 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 5th

NO OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (13) — 12-0 Record — 65 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo Davies — 12-1 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Minot High — 11-1 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Bismarck High — 9-3 Record — 23 pts — Last week: 4th

5.tie Grand Forks Red River — 11-2 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

5.tie West Fargo Sheyenne — 10-3 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

NO OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES

