Class-A basketball poll 2/2/22
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a week where only one team in Class-A Basketball was in the same place in the previous poll, there was very little movement in the boys and girls voting done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association this week.
The Minot boys and the Century girls are the top-ranked teams this week.
CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Minot High (12) — 12-1 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Fargo Davies (1) — 12-1 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Bismarck Century — 12-2 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. West Fargo Sheyennne — 12-1 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 4th
5. Bismarck High — 11-3 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 5th
NO OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES
CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Bismarck Century (13) — 12-0 Record — 65 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Fargo Davies — 12-1 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Minot High — 11-1 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. Bismarck High — 9-3 Record — 23 pts — Last week: 4th
5.tie Grand Forks Red River — 11-2 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR
5.tie West Fargo Sheyenne — 10-3 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR
NO OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES
