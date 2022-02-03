Advertisement

Belcourt man sentenced to seven years in carjacking incident

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D.- A federal judge sentenced a Belcourt man to seven years in prison for a 2020 carjacking.

Prosecutors say John Thomas Poitra approached someone in a pickup truck in Fargo and demanded the keys and threatened to stab the truck’s owner.

Investigators say Poitra then fled with the truck, hitting three other vehicles.

Fargo police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol followed Poitra as he fled east on I-94.

He was stopped and arrested by Clay County Sheriff’s deputies east of Moorehead.

He’ll also serve three years of supervised release.

