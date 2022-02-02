Winter Olympics trivia
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Winter Olympics begin this week on N.B.C., and here’s a little trivia.
Name the only Winter Olympic event the United States has not medaled in.
It’s the biathlon.
In terms of all-time total medals for the Winter Olympics, the U.S. has 305, only second to Norway’s 368. But the U.S. has never won a medal in the biathlon. It’s a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
