Winter Olympics trivia

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Winter Olympics begin this week on N.B.C., and here’s a little trivia.

Name the only Winter Olympic event the United States has not medaled in.

It’s the biathlon.

In terms of all-time total medals for the Winter Olympics, the U.S. has 305, only second to Norway’s 368. But the U.S. has never won a medal in the biathlon. It’s a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

