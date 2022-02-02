Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They say good fences make good neighbors, but in one Bismarck neighborhood, there are no fences needed.

There are simply good neighbors.

It is the neighborhood where Wayne and Beth Stenehjem have lived for more than 20 years.

There, Stenehjem wasn’t known for his work as Attorney General. Instead, he was known simply as ‘neighbor Wayne.’

Nick Jolliffe’s phone is filled with sunset photos. But he says his backyard sunset photos pale in comparison to the ones his neighbor Wayne would take.

“Usually I didn’t take a photo unless I saw Wayne on his deck. Then I knew this must be a good one,” Nick recalled with a laugh.

“He took so many pictures of the sunsets. He loved this view,” added Nick’s wife, Rhonda Jolliffe.

Nick and Rhonda Jolliffe moved in next door to the Stenehjems in 2002. Their now grown sons were 7 and 10. The Jolliffes worried their boys would disturb their important neighbor, but they quickly realized, Stenehjem welcomed the noise.

“He loved kids and he loved kids to have fun. He was a great neighbor,” said Rhonda.

News of their neighbor’s unexpected death was a shock.

“We are still shocked and stunned,” said Nick.

And while the state mourns the loss of a public servant, the Jolliffes grieve for their friend, and the neighbor they know they were lucky to have.

“He was very important to this neighborhood,” Nick stated.

In the summers, there were regular backyard conversations.

“Sometimes it was a five-minute conversation. Sometimes it was 45 minutes, and then you kind of walk away and we just didn’t say a whole lot, but I sure felt better after having a good visit with him,” said Nick.

And then there were the annual Fourth of July picnics.

“Lots of people in both yards,” said Nick while looking at a photo of the yard decroations. “It was just fun.”

Nick recalls the water balloon fights between the yards, often started by Stenehjem.

The Jolliffes hope those picnics will continue. But they know, they won’t be the same without ‘neighbor Wayne.’

“There’s already a void,” said Rhonda.

A void they’ll try to fill with memories and photos.

“I know I’ll look over to his deck and see him in my memory,” said Nick.

And they’ll keep trying to capture that perfect sunset photo, just as their ‘neighbor Wayne’ would have.

Funeral services for Stenehjem will be tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

