Ward County Jail renews Minot contract

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County renewed contracts for its jail in the last couple of meetings.

The Minot contract is for $65 a day per inmate to be kept at the facility. They accept pretrial inmates, sentenced inmates, and individuals being held for detoxification.

They also passed contracts for McHenry, Renville, and Burke Counties, as well as Burlington and Garrison.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.