Ward County Jail renews Minot contract

Ward County Jail
Ward County Jail(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Ward County renewed contracts for its jail in the last couple of meetings.

The Minot contract is for $65 a day per inmate to be kept at the facility. They accept pretrial inmates, sentenced inmates, and individuals being held for detoxification.

They also passed contracts for McHenry, Renville, and Burke Counties, as well as Burlington and Garrison.

