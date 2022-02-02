UMary receives $12 million donation; single largest in its history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary has announced its largest single donation in the school’s history as part of its Vision 2030 campaign.

The Harold Hamm Foundation is giving $10 million towards naming the Hamm School of Engineering, while Continental Resources is earmarking $2 million to endow a Chair of Engineering, naming it the “Continental Resources | Monsignor James Shea Chair of Engineering.”

“This gift is significant in so many ways,” stated Hamm. “We believe so strongly in the values and mission of the University of Mary and the leadership of Monsignor Shea. Continental Resources is serious about oil and gas production in the Bakken, and to sustain that growth we need some of the best and brightest engineering graduates. We believe Mary’s engineering program will provide some of the most well-prepared engineers in the industry. So we see this as a long-term partnership for the viability of the economy in western North Dakota.”

This gift also launches phase two of the University of Mary’s $272 million Vision 2030 Capital Campaign. The goal for phase two will be $87 million.

Phase two of the Vision 2030 Capital Campaign is a three-year endeavor that will conclude in December of 2025.

Phase two will grow the Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences to meet America’s growing healthcare needs and will also put the finishing touches on its Hamm School of Engineering. By 2030, the school will graduate 50 engineers each academic year.

Additionally, phase two includes a new Welcome Center on the south campus built on to the east side of the Benedictine Center for Servant Leadership and an overhaul of certain athletics facilities.

