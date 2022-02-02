Advertisement

UMary receives $12 million donation; single largest in its history

UMary logo
UMary logo(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary has announced its largest single donation in the school’s history as part of its Vision 2030 campaign.

The Harold Hamm Foundation is giving $10 million towards naming the Hamm School of Engineering, while Continental Resources is earmarking $2 million to endow a Chair of Engineering, naming it the “Continental Resources | Monsignor James Shea Chair of Engineering.”

“This gift is significant in so many ways,” stated Hamm. “We believe so strongly in the values and mission of the University of Mary and the leadership of Monsignor Shea. Continental Resources is serious about oil and gas production in the Bakken, and to sustain that growth we need some of the best and brightest engineering graduates. We believe Mary’s engineering program will provide some of the most well-prepared engineers in the industry. So we see this as a long-term partnership for the viability of the economy in western North Dakota.”

This gift also launches phase two of the University of Mary’s $272 million Vision 2030 Capital Campaign. The goal for phase two will be $87 million.

Phase two of the Vision 2030 Capital Campaign is a three-year endeavor that will conclude in December of 2025.

Phase two will grow the Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences to meet America’s growing healthcare needs and will also put the finishing touches on its Hamm School of Engineering. By 2030, the school will graduate 50 engineers each academic year.

Additionally, phase two includes a new Welcome Center on the south campus built on to the east side of the Benedictine Center for Servant Leadership and an overhaul of certain athletics facilities.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot

Latest News

Ward County Library looking for new bookmobile
RV's at the Cenex in Carpio
RV’s stuck in Carpio amid trucker vaccine mandate
BNSF
Railroad unions fighting new BNSF railroad attendance rules
Badlands Art
Badlands Art Association looking for gallery to space to share art, connect the community