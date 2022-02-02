U-Mary football signing day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - University of Mary Head Football Coach Craig Bagnell announced the signing of 32 athletes from 12 states on Wednesday. Six of them are from North Dakota.

Ben Mansmith and Easton Frey are players from the KFYR-TV coverage area. Ben’s a linebacker from Century. Easton’s a running back from Central McLean.

Bagnell says COVID continues to play a part in building a team.

”We had two freshman classes this year, so you really look at it, you had certain guys graduate who may have had a year of eligibility left, you had two freshman classes, so for us in this year’s group, it was about building in other groups,” said Bagnell.

And recruiting for need is something the Marauders were not able to do for Bagnell’s first few years because the need everywhere was so great. It’s an indication of how the program is maturing.

Bagnell added: “Our first few years here, we had to bring in a whole roster every year. It was unique because when we got here, there were 40 guys in the program and now, we don’t need to sign that many kids. I think the other big thing for us is as a program, our guys are really committed. Danny Kittner can play for a number of teams; name a team and he could go play for them.”

Bagnell says the fact that guys like wide receiver Kittner and quarterback Logan Nelson did big things last season also helps in attracting talent to the Marauders.

