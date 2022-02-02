Tank fires lead to two separate oil, produced water leaks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s Oil and Gas Division says two tank fires that took place on Monday led to oil and produced water leaks.

The first incident took place near Portal, where a fire caused more than 1,100 barrels of crude oil and nearly 1,000 barrels of produced water to leak.

A second produced water spill as a result of a tank fire took place north of Flaxton. Both pipelines are operated by Petro Harvester Operating Company, LLC.

State environmental experts say the spills are contained, and while the two fires appear to be unrelated, they will investigate the cause of the leaks.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.