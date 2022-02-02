State Board for Career and Technical Education award funding for three facilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Board for Career and Technical Education announced funding would be given to three facilities in central and western North Dakota.

The Bakken Skills Center in Watford City, the Minot Area Skills Center, and the Southwest Area Career and Technical Education Academy in Dickinson were given more than $6.6 million each to help expand CTE opportunities in the state. Those funds come from the American Recovery Plan Act.

Officials say these projects were chosen because they are “shovel-ready” and are in areas of high need for workforce training.

“The intent was to have regional facilities that were serving in multiple school districts and scaling projects, and we felt that those three applications did a nice job illustrating that,” said Wayde Sick, State CTE Director.

In Watford City, Superintendent Dr. Steve Holen says the Bakken Area Skills Center will partner with various industries to help train students preparing for the future.

“We are excited to offer the opportunity for those companies to come in and work with us and educate kids and showcase what those students are going to need in those various levels of industry,” said Holen.

Sick says the CTE board will be reviewing other applications to allocate an additional $68 million dollars later this month, which come from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. The three projects chosen are also eligible for further funding.

