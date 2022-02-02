Sports Spotlight: Payton & Sydney Gerving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The opportunity to compete at a high level in high school is special. To be able to do it with your twin sister, and in multiple sports, is unique. Sydney and Payton Gerving have been doing it since their freshman year at Bismarck High.

Everything they’ve done, they’ve done it together. The Gerving sisters have excelled at anything they’ve put their mind to since a young age. Now seniors at Bismarck High, Payton and Sydney are looking back on the years, and up through the present.

“Preschool probably,” said Sydney.

“Even before organized sports, we’ve been playing in the backyard and shooting in the driveway and stuff,” said Payton.

In their four years at BHS, they’ve played volleyball, basketball, and softball. While it was fun as sisters growing up, they realized they enjoyed the competition with others as well.

“I think we both fell in love right away. We loved playing together, and then it was just as fun playing with kids at school and on organized teams, but I think we both fell in love early,” said Payton.

“We’ve done everything our whole life together. Same sports, same teams, never really been a separate thing,” said Sydney.

And that love for the sport has led them to working with their current basketball coach for close to a decade.

Bill Shetler, BHS girls basketball head coach, said: “They’ve been around our program, I remember 2nd or 3rd grade, them coming to our kids’ camps. They’ve always been just tremendous young ladies. They kind of give you two different things, kind of a thunder and lightning type thing, but they’re great players and they’re great kids.”

Along with their coach, their parents have always had a front-row seat to their achievements.

“They don’t miss a game and that’s pretty cool, and I think they appreciate that too that they can be at everything,” said Sydney.

“I think it is a little more nerve-wracking for them because there’s two of us out there, so I think that’s kind of funny sometimes, but they’re at every game, they’re our biggest fans, and that’s awesome,” said Payton.

The entire Gerving family is eyeing a lot of lasts with their senior year winding down, and one last chance at state titles this winter and spring.

“It’s really exciting that we have a chance this year, and I mean, I don’t know. We want it so bad, we’re just trying everything we can for our team to get us there,” said Payton.

Though seniors in high school, they can’t graduate from being one another’s sister. But what does come with graduation are new separate experiences.

“I’m just trying to take it all in. Thinking about it makes me sad. We may not even be in the same college or in the same town, like I spend every day with her,” said Sydney.

“Just cherishing the last few things together. I mean it’s going to be so different when we’re not together, so I’m just taking it all in like you said,” said Payton.

The duo is averaging close to 20 points a game combined, and Payton just broke the school record for threes in a game with 11 last Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.