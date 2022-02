BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January featured plenty of beautiful sights in North Dakota including amazing sunrises and sunsets, sun dogs, and even moon dogs. Here are some of our favorite images, in no particular order, that you submitted throughout the month to www.skyspyphotos.com.

Fishermen’s sunrise, 8 a.m. on 1/12/22 at Lake Sakakawea (KFYR)

Moon dogs, 7:30 p.m. on 1/18/22 (Douglas)

Sun dog in Baldwin, 1/5/22 at 10:20 a.m. (KFYR)

January 2nd sunrise, about 6 miles southeast of Lincoln (Tricia Bentz)

Sun dogs near Sterling, 10:30 a.m. on 1/5/22 (KFYR)

Golden sunset in Medora on 1/29/22 (Dean Rummel)

Hot water thrown into the air on a cold day at sunset in Grassy Butte, 1/5/22 (Rachel Dewhirst)

Brilliant Sun Dogs in Braddock at 10 a.m. on 1/6/22 (KFYR)

Moon Dogs in Wilton at 6:30 p.m. on 1/18/22 (Phil Robins)

Sun dogs at 3:50 p.m. on 1/5/22 in southern Sheridan County (Barb P.)

Holding up the moon at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, sunrise on 1/20/22 (Dean Rummel)

