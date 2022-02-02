Advertisement

Sidney Police Department investigating possible homicide; no threat to public

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIDNEY, M.T. - The Sidney Police Department says they are investigating a possible homicide that occurred last Friday morning.

Officers found 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein dead on the 900 block of 3rd Street Northwest at around 10:30 a.m. An autopsy performed Monday determined the manner of death was a homicide.

Chief Mark Kraft says there is currently no threat to the public and remains under further investigation.

