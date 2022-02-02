ND Department of Transportation focusing on next steps of Highway 85 expansion

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - With the new four-lane Long X Bridge completed, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is now focusing on expanding the rest of Highway 85 to Interstate 94.

With funds secured from the previous legislative session, the department has secured the right of way to widen the road from Watford City to the Long X Bridge. They are also working on pre-construction of the road south of the bridge to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte.

“The construction is almost the end. A lot of work – years and years – is spent in pre-construction and usually a year or so in construction. People think it’s different, but it’s not. Most of the time, it’s spent getting ready,” said Bill Panos, DOT director.

Bill Panos estimates it will take another $160 million to expand the road to the interstate, which will be his plan during the next session.

“We’ll go back to the next legislative session to ask for dollars to do construction for Long X to 200, pre-construction from 200 to 94, and then all the rest of the construction to 94,” said Panos.

Panos anticipates actual construction from Watford City to the Long X Bridge to begin next year, while bidding on the project from the bridge to Highway 200 could start this fall.

