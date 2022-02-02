Advertisement

ND Department of Transportation focusing on next steps of Highway 85 expansion

Long X Bridge
Long X Bridge(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - With the new four-lane Long X Bridge completed, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is now focusing on expanding the rest of Highway 85 to Interstate 94.

With funds secured from the previous legislative session, the department has secured the right of way to widen the road from Watford City to the Long X Bridge. They are also working on pre-construction of the road south of the bridge to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte.

“The construction is almost the end. A lot of work – years and years – is spent in pre-construction and usually a year or so in construction. People think it’s different, but it’s not. Most of the time, it’s spent getting ready,” said Bill Panos, DOT director.

Bill Panos estimates it will take another $160 million to expand the road to the interstate, which will be his plan during the next session.

“We’ll go back to the next legislative session to ask for dollars to do construction for Long X to 200, pre-construction from 200 to 94, and then all the rest of the construction to 94,” said Panos.

Panos anticipates actual construction from Watford City to the Long X Bridge to begin next year, while bidding on the project from the bridge to Highway 200 could start this fall.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Latest News

Police sirens
Sidney Police Department investigating possible homicide; no threat to public
NDDOT Road Conditions
I-29 re-opened from Grand Forks to Canadian border
Ward County Jail
Ward County Jail renews Minot contract
Marijuana sales
Montana marijuana sales total $22.6 million in January