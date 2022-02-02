Advertisement

Montana marijuana sales total $22.6 million in January

Marijuana sales
Marijuana sales(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana marijuana businesses sold $22.6 million in cannabis products in January, the first month adult-use marijuana was legal in the state.

The Department of Revenue says recreational sales totaled nearly $12.9 million, while medical sales totaled nearly $9.8 million in January.

The sales brought in an estimated $2.9 million in tax revenue.

Recreational marijuana is taxed at 20%, while medical marijuana products are taxed at a 4% rate.

Montana voters approved recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older in November 2020. The 2021 Legislature passed a bill to implement the program beginning on January 1 this year.

