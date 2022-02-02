Advertisement

Mandan economy strong in 2021

Downtown Mandan
Downtown Mandan(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s economy is strong based on data from 2021. Taxable sales increased 2% from 2020, up to nearly $213 million dollars.

Job Service ND reported 3,289 online job openings in Burleigh and Morton counties, that’s up 37% from a year ago.

Officials say these indicators are excellent news for Mandan’s economy.

“I think we’re poised for a lot of future growth. And it’s really quite phenomenal, especially when you compare it to our sister-city across the street since the last census. Our rates of growth have been better than even Bismarck’s have been. So, that’s telling us that people want to live in our community, they see a lot of positive things happening here,” said Tim Helbling, mayor of Mandan.

The average price of a home in Mandan was $282,000, up from $261,000 in 2020. The average time on the market was 32 days, which was even shorter than the average of 58 in 2020.

The city also approved the development of subdivisions, including more than 100 homes near Fort Lincoln Elementary School, more than 60 homes off Highway 1806, and more than 60 homes near Red Trail Elementary School.

