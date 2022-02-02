Flasher boys basketball clicking on all cylinders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Flasher Bulldogs boys basketball team is fresh off a 71-67 victory over the Bowman County Bulldogs, which continues to pad their impressive resume. Flasher is also sitting atop the standings in Region-5. We found out their new youth movement has played a part in the team’s success.

Fifteen games into the season, the Flasher boys basketball team is clicking on all cylinders.

“I think just the bond we have. We don’t have a lot of depth and we don’t have a lot of experience either. We play two seniors, two juniors and then a sophomore, we bring a sophomore and freshman off the bench. That’s not a lot of experience, but the guys know what we need to do in order to get the job done each and every day,” said Jace Friesz, Flasher senior.

One of those younger guys happens to be Jace’s brother Javin, who relishes his role on the team.

“I’m younger, so we have to step up and bring that energy each and every day at practice. Take nothing for granted. We gotta work and keep putting in the effort,” said Javin Friesz, Flasher sophomore.

And seniors have taken notice of that work the youth have put in so far.

“Well, I’ve seen that they have really stepped up and made an impact on our team. If they didn’t step up like they did, I don’t think we would be where we are now,” said Braxton Hatzenbuhler, Flasher senior.

With the team in a good spot, they know they can’t be complacent as they have eyes on the big picture.

“We hope to be playing our best and if we’re doing things the right way in the classroom, on the court, how we go about our business, we hope and feel that we have a shot. But we’re not taking anything for granted and we know we have to continue to work hard,” said Brian Nieuwsma, Flasher head coach.

Flasher will next host Washburn on February 3rd.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.