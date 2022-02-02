Advertisement

Fewer jobs nationwide, in ND amid omicron surge

Payroll numbers down
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the pandemic recovery began, the number of people on payrolls has gradually increased. But a recent jobs report indicated a change in that trend.

The number of people on private payrolls nationwide fell for the first time in more than a year. Dow Jones predicted there would be 200,000 new jobs in January, but according to data reported by payroll processing firm ADP, private payrolls fell by 301,000.

“Most of it was, once again, in the travel and leisure industry, along with services. And I really attribute that to the surge in that omicron variant. And it’s kind of a rearview mirror number, meaning as we come out of this, I’m guessing the job reports moving forward will look a little better,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota.

The most recent data from North Dakota payrolls might indicate a trend similar to national jobs numbers. In December, there were 337,000 people employed privately in North Dakota, which was down 4,900 from the month before. The numbers for January haven’t been reported yet.

