Dickinson State University football recruits

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Jace Friesz is not only an all-state basketball player, but he’s also an all-state quarterback and he’s one of the 37 players signed by the Dickinson State football team Tuesday.

Joining Friesz on the in-state list are Amari Gilmore, a running back from Beulah, and Holsteins tight end Weston Kuhn.

As always, the top state on the Blue Hawks recruiting trail is Montana. DSU has 14 athletes from the Treasure State.

