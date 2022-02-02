Berthold Police encourages parents to be proactive with child ID kits

BERTHOLD, N.D. – In 2020, more than 300,000 children were reported missing, according to the FBI.

Thinking proactively, the Berthold Police Department is giving parents child ID kits.

The town was able to purchase 100 kits to give to parents and caretakers.

The kit includes emergency contact information, fingerprints, DNA, photos, and other vital information that can help if a child would go missing.

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said it’s important to be prepared and the child ID kit helps the department locate the child faster.

“It’s a huge benefit to law enforcement to just go to the residence, where the parents would obviously be very stressed out and instead of sitting there saying, ‘What’s this? What’s that? Do you have a picture?’ The parents can just say, ‘Here,’” said Schmidt.

Parents can complete the kits with their child at home and update them as they grow up.

