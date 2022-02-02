Advertisement

Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”(DVIDS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022
(CNN) - The Army announced Wednesday that any soldier who refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be fired.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”

She says involuntary separation proceedings will begin for any unvaccinated soldier who does not have an approved exemption or pending request.

The policy also applies to active-duty reservists.

