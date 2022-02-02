Are North Dakota’s bridges structurally sound?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh last week, concern has grown around the country: could that happen here? There are about 5,000 bridges in North Dakota that are used for all sorts of purposes: some are private, some are public, some carry motor vehicles, some carry trains. But one thing is true of all bridges in North Dakota: keeping them safe is important.

Whenever Levi Moch visits family, he crosses a bridge.

“Probably every day, maybe every other day,” said Levi.

He says he feels lucky because the bridges he crosses don’t need much work. But he’s noticed some wear and tear on roadway infrastructure in other parts of the state.

“Maybe some of the county roads that have bridges over creeks, some of those seem a little, like they could use some attention. I haven’t really noticed it in town here, so much,” said Moch, of Bismarck.

According to recent data from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, North Dakota ranks 42nd among all states in terms of the percentage of structurally deficient bridges, but the North Dakota Department of Transportation is trying to improve those numbers.

“I think we have a lot of work to do still, we know what that is, and we’re going to start to move through that task in a way which is built on a partnership between the Federal Highway Administration and the State Legislature,” said William Panos, director of the Department of Transportation.

Panos says there are several reasons almost 11% of North Dakota bridges are structurally deficient, especially because North Dakota’s economy is robust and requires lots of travel, but, he says, there’s a more obvious reason:

“Remember, once you build something, it doesn’t last forever. It’ll last for thirty, forty, fifty years.”

To reach the design life of existing roads and bridges, the state needs an estimated $2.18 billion in repair and maintenance funding. That money will come from a combination of state and federal funds.

Transportation Director Panos says the best way to ensure the full lifetime of North Dakota’s bridges is to invest in existing infrastructure and sustain the attention paid to them. In his words, with him as director, North Dakotans can expect lots of construction and better bridges.

