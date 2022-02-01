Watford’s Pat Bertagnolli ready to lead Job Service North Dakota

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The newest executive director of Job Service North Dakota says he is ready to tackle the workforce challenges in the state.

Pat Bertagnolli was appointed to the position by Gov. Doug Burgum last week, citing his extensive background in workforce recruitment.

As director of Watford City’s Roughrider Center and Community Enhancement, Bertagnolli said he’s optimistic he can bring more workers to North Dakota using strategies that have worked well in his town.

“I do believe given what everybody has been through with this whole pandemic I do believe that people are going to be looking for a sense of belonging and community and we’re it,” said Bertagnolli.

He added that he has a great relationship with the Job Service team and can’t wait to start his role on Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.