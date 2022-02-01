Advertisement

Watford City student growth expected to continue into next decade

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The oil boom in northwest North Dakota has significantly impacted McKenzie County, making it the largest growing county in the nation according to the latest census.

That growth is expected to continue into the next decade, and school leaders are planning for what’s next for their district.

Last year, Watford City opened Fox Hills Elementary as a response to their growing student population. Earlier this month, district officials made aware of projections that a third elementary school may be needed later this decade to alleviate future overcrowding.

The boom may have brought people to Watford City, but it was the town’s atmosphere that kept them here.

“The local people here, you’re not a stranger, they don’t treat you like a stranger. It’s not a cliquey kind of community, it’s really different from anywhere I live,” said Michelle Stovern.

Prior to the boom, there were a little more than 500 students attending McKenzie County School District #1. Today, that number has more than tripled to 1,774. About half of that are elementary students, who come from young families who say they are in love with the district.

“I have never experienced a school system like Watford City’s. If your kids miss a day, you’ll get a call not just because they missed, but a true call of concern. There’s no way, no how I would ever take the kids out of Watford City,” said Karen Johnston.

Fox Hills Elementary and Badlands Elementary serve as K-5 schools for the district. They have a combined capacity of 1,200 students, which could be surpassed by the 2027-28 school year according to a recently completed study.

“We have a few years which we are going to be fine, but we do have to plan because we are going to see these classes moving through. All of our buildings will probably have to have some level of adjustments to be made if we reach those numbers in the study,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Holen.

The study also hints at a possibility of the 6-8 middle school nearing capacity around 2029, but Holen said the building is in good shape for the immediate future.

Right now, the next big focus for the school district is the Bakken Area Skills Center, a CTE Facility that would help give high school students hands-on training for various fields. Holen says he is expecting to see some updates on that plan very soon.

