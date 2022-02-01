Advertisement

Ward County Library looking for new bookmobile

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Library has started putting together a commission to replace the bookmobile.

They expect the process to take at least a year. They’ve added county commissioners and library board members on to the committee for the search. They’ll will come up with specifications and sort through the bids to recommend one to the board.

“Right now there’s four companies that I’ve looked at. One I’ve not been able to find a lot of information about. Three of them I’ve gotten quite a bit of information about,” said Library Director Kerrianne Boetcher.

The final purchase decision will go through the library board when the time comes.

