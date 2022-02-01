Advertisement

Ward County closer to spending ARPA funding

Ward County ARPA
Ward County ARPA(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Ward County is getting closer to finalizing a plan for using its American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The county has received roughly $6.5 million from the first installment with more than $7,000 in accrued interest.

They will get the second installment of $6.5 million in June.

Ward County has already used more than $38,000 for internal projects.

The county’s ARPA task force is now looking at spending the rest of the money. County leaders have dozens of internal requests that would total more than $4 million.

The task force is also looking at external funding for township roads and drainage structures that could cost nearly $3 million to cover every township.

To help make the process of applying for funding easier, the task force is looking to set up an online grant portal.

Ward County Commissioners will discuss their options and opinions at the next meeting including passing a vote to set up the portal.

Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot

