MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit is adding more walk-in testing days in Minot, in the wake of the omicron COVID spike.

They’ll be held on February 6, 13, 19, and 27.

People are asked to go to the main south parking lot of the Minot Auditorium.

Masks are required, and walk-ins are welcomed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.