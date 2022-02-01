United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: South Prairie’s Lance Pitner

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – The start of South Prairie’s boys basketball season in district play has been hit and miss with a 2-3 record, but your United Community Bank Athlete of the Week said he hasn’t let that deter him yet.

Life doesn’t always go our way, and this season hasn’t always gone the Royals’ way.

”As a team, we’re just figuring out who we are and figuring out who’s got that mentality,” said Jordan Cooper, South Prairie boys basketball coach.

But when his shots don’t fall, senior Lance Pitner said he knows he can count on one thing.

”If I’m not ‘on’ on offense, I’m always gonna be ‘on’ on defense, so just as a team we gotta play better defense,” said Lance.

The Royals guard is averaging more than four steals per game.

”He’s our engine, as he goes we go,” said Cooper.

So, Lance focuses on what he can control.

”My defense brings a lot to the team, and no matter what I can always count on my defense to be there,” said Lance.

Lance is still a treat on offense, but his teammates can count on his defense.

South Prairie hosts winless Glenburn Tuesday night.

