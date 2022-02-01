Senator John Hoeven tests positive for COVID-19; remains asymptomatic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven, R-N.D., tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The senator is currently asymptomatic and was tested after being notified he had been exposed to the virus. The senator is fully vaccinated and has received his booster. He will be quarantining through Sunday.

“While asymptomatic, I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. I’ve consulted with the Senate Physician and will continue to follow the recommendations of my health care provider,” Hoeven said.

