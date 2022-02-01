Advertisement

RV’s stuck in Carpio amid trucker vaccine mandate

RV's at the Cenex in Carpio
RV's at the Cenex in Carpio(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARPIO, N.D. – The Cenex in Carpio has been used as a staging ground since last week for one company moving products out of the country.

Staff at the gas station say that due to vaccine mandates, roughly 40 RV’s on their way to Canada were dropped off in the parking lot by unvaccinated truckers.

Vaccinated drivers were supposed to start moving them across the border Monday, but the high winds have delayed things further.

They are on their way to a Canadian dealership for sale.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot

Latest News

Ward County Library looking for new bookmobile
BNSF
Railroad unions fighting new BNSF railroad attendance rules
Badlands Art
Badlands Art Association looking for gallery to space to share art, connect the community
Pipeline
Expansion of $260M gas pipeline completed in western North Dakota