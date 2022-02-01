RV’s stuck in Carpio amid trucker vaccine mandate

CARPIO, N.D. – The Cenex in Carpio has been used as a staging ground since last week for one company moving products out of the country.

Staff at the gas station say that due to vaccine mandates, roughly 40 RV’s on their way to Canada were dropped off in the parking lot by unvaccinated truckers.

Vaccinated drivers were supposed to start moving them across the border Monday, but the high winds have delayed things further.

They are on their way to a Canadian dealership for sale.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.